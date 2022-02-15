MADISONVILLE, KY (WEHT) – A veteran cemetery in Madisonville is experiencing tough times and many residents are asking the city to take over ownership.

The Teague (College Hill) cemetery in Madisonville, KY is a final resting place for many African American veterans. Now many Madisonville residents are fighting for simple upkeep of this historic cemetery.

With the cemetery being for veterans from different periods, Ronald Elliott, a Madisonville resident, says they need to be respected as such.

“Spanish American War, WWI, WWII, and when I see the condition of their graves and the other citizens of Hopkins County and Madisonville, it breaks my heart,” Elliott said. “I’ve come up here and have cried.”

The cemetery was brought before the city council in hopes the city would take over ownership, but the motion did not move forward lacking a second motion.

Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton provided the following statement:

“Teague Cemetery was brought up before city council; however, the motion did not move forward because it lacked a second by city council. Although the motion for city ownership of the cemetery did not pass, the city council and this administration have offered to help the Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board clean up Teague Cemetery.“



Elliot, an Air Force Veteran says he has had the help of many different residents including a Navy Veteran Craig Shell.

“He was clearing up all the branches from the veterans graves,” Elliott explained. “It sickens him to see what is going on here. He has been to the city council meetings and he wants to speak at the city council meetings about the situation.”

After almost a year of working to revitalize the cemetery, Elliot says this isn’t something he will give up on so easy.

“I’ve talked to whites, non-whites and everybody agrees that the city should take it over,” Elliott said. “Everybody except the city council who has the power to take it over.”

Elliott says during Black History Month, it is as important as ever to honor those who have served and fought for the country.