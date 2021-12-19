Madisonville still needs volunteers to help handle bulk donations

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A bulk donation intake hub has requested at least fifty volunteers daily in order to assist with large amounts of donations. There are currently at least one-hundred fifty bulk deliveries, with more on the way.

The Madisonville hub is located in the former Staples building at 98 Madison Square Drive. Some ideal categories of volunteers include community members, churches, and businesses. There will be two shifts from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and one from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. At least twenty volunteers are needed per shift. Each shift will require a fork lift operator on-site to assist in unloading the tractor trailers.

Those who are interested in volunteering should sign up here. As people sign up, they can choose the date and time they would like to assist. Volunteers must be 16 years or older.