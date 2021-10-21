Madisonville teacher wins Tools for Schools prize

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville North Hopkins High School teacher got a surprise award from a national tool store on Thursday.

Brian Welch teaches agricultural mechanics at the school and he received a $50,000 from Harbor Freight’s Tools for Schools prize for teaching excellence. Welch was one of 18 winners nationwide.

The program recognizes teachers for their excellence in skilled trades education. Welch says he plans to use the money to buy new equipment for the students and to help fund more community projects.