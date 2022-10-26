MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville’s Public Works Department will begin loose leaf collection November 14.

Officials say loose leaves will be collected on the same day as the customer’s trash pickup. The cycle will continue until four complete passes are made throughout the city, as long as weather is favorable. City officials note bagged leaves will not be collected during loose leaf pickup.

Madisonville officials say residents are asked to pile the leaves within ten feet of the curbside, but not obstruct the sidewalk. Customers are also advised that limb collection will run on a reduced schedule during leaf collection season. Bulk Item pickup will continue as usual.

Officials say if anyone has questions regarding this information, please contact the Public Works Department at 270-824-2117.