HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police arrested a Madisonville mother on Saturday after she allegedly drove under the influence of drugs while her 2-year-old child was in the back seat.

According to authorities, a caller reported a reckless driver heading into Madisonville on Anton Road on June 10. Responding officers say they observed the reported vehicle swerving in its lane and drifting between the shoulder and center line after merging onto 189 SB.

Police stopped the vehicle near the 112 SB and made contact with the driver, identified as Melissa Mann. Law enforcement said Mann appeared to have slurred speech, and she admitted that there was methamphetamine inside of her backpack in the passenger side floorboard.

During a search of the backpack, authorities say they found a container with a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana. Another small container of marijuana was also found in the center console of the vehicle.

Madisonville Police say Mann’s 2-year-old child was in the back seat of the vehicle strapped in her car seat. Mann and her child were transported to the Madisonville Police Station, and Child Protective Services were called.

Mann was arrested and charged with the following: