Madisonville woman reaching for cell phone drives into a ditch

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Tuesday morning, around 9:15, Madisonville Police responded to an accident in front of the Salvation Army on McCoy Ave.

According to the driver, she reached down to grab her cell phone and drove into a ditch, where she then hit a concrete culvert.

The vehicle had stopped on its side, and the passenger was unable to get out on her own. The Madisonville Fire Department assisted in getting the passenger out.

The driver was not hurt, but the passenger was treated on scene for non life threatening injuries.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

