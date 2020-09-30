Madisonville woman responds to theft claims

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Hundreds of tri-state women who placed orders through a boutique Facebook page say they are still trying to figure out when they will receive their refunds.

Over the summer, thousands of women joined a “Hello Beautiful” boutique page, which has since been archived.

Madisonville police say they have already received several calls from women trying to find a resolution.

Several customers say Lacie Jo Turner, from Madisonville, was the one who sent the invoice requests, but Turner tells Eyewitness News she did not have the money to start a boutique.

She says she had a business partner who left once the boutique got some traction.

Now there’s a Facebook page called “Theft by Hello Beautiful Boutique Lacie Jo Turner.”

Turner says she does not have access to the business’s bank account and has personally spent thousands of dollars trying to send out refunds.

Anyone who still needs a refund is encouraged to contact your local police department.

(This story was originally published on September 29, 2020)

