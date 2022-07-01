MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville is hosting the third concert of the summer concert series on July 1. Galactic Fog Horn will be the featured group this evening.

The concert is free to the public and will happen from 7 to 9 p.m. First United Bank Plaza is the location of the concert.

C&W BBQ and 1776 Patriot Store will be vendors on site with sales starting at 6 p.m. The city asks attendees to plan on bringing their own lawn chair.

More information can be found on The city of Madisonville’s Facebook page and this website.