Maestro Alfred Savia’s farewell concert rescheduled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Maestro Alfred Savia of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra will perform his farewell concert nearly a year after its original date.

The concert, Puccini’s “Turandot,” will be held April 10, 2021.

For subscribers and patrons who purchased tickets for this original concert date of April 25, 2020,
you may use your tickets for the new date.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

