Mahr Park Arboretum opens in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) The City of Madisonville announced the opening of the Mahr Park Arboretum Nature Play Area on Friday. It encourages children to interact with their environment by playing.

The play equipment, made from all-natural materials, includes a net climber, bird’s nest, quad swings, a see-saw, a giant rope swing, log steppers, and a 5-foot slide chute. Nearly 300 native plants have been added to the park area as well as boulders, concrete paths and tunnels, all of which should encourage children to be mindful of the natural environment.

The park’s centerpiece is the “Circle of Peace” statue donated by Dr. Jack and Beverly Hamman. It represents interaction, respect and compassion for each person as a vital element to the beautiful circle of life.

This park was made possible by donations from the Hammans, the Mahr Park Charitable Trust and the City of Madisonville Tourism, Community Improvement Foundation.