Main Street of Evansville will temporarily close to install holiday decorations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Economic Improvement District will have a contracted crew installing holiday decorations, including two giant nutcrackers, large ornaments, garland and lighting on the archway at the intersection of Main and Second Street in Downtown Evansville on November 5.

The 200 block of Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. during the installation with an estimated reopening time of 2 p.m. The remaining holiday decorations will be installed by November 22.