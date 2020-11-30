Major drug bust after driver reported for allegedly following woman

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Saturday night, Dispatch received a call from a woman who said she was being followed. A Dubois County Deputy located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of SR 56 and US 231 in Jasper.

The deputy identified the driver as 19-year-old Kaden Steinhart of Jasper and requested back up. Officers on the scene believed Steinhart was acting under the influence of drugs.

According to a report, police searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun, 18 suspected ecstasy tablets, 54 morphine pills, 9 oxycodone pills, 20 Xanax pills, THC wax, 291 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia, a digital scale, and $988 in cash.

Steinhart was arrested and is currently being held in the Dubois County Jail without bond.

He faces the following charges, some of which are enhanced because of the possession of a loaded handgun:

Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Level 2 Felony

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Level 3 Felony

Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Level 5 Felony

Dealing in Marijuana – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

