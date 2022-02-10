OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Fiddlers in the Bluegrass state now have a gig to play! Registrations for the 2022 Kentucky State Fiddle Championship are now open!

The Kentucky State Fiddle Championship will take place at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky on March 12th. There is no fee to enter the contest and cash prizes will be awarded for multiple categories.

Tickets will be available for $10 each on the day of the competition for spectators. Access to view exhibits in the museum is included in the ticket price.

Seating will be on a first come first served basis. The first four rows in the theatre will be reserved for the friends and family of competitors in the current category performing on stage.

