Major sewer project to start on Henderson’s north side

Crews will be doing sewer work in the neighborhood west of North Elm Street, from Park Field to Barker Road in Henderson. Work is expected to begin on July 27, 2020 and end on Dec. 1, 2020.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The next step in a major sewer project in Henderson is scheduled to start next week. Nearly a mile of sewer force main will be installed in the neighborhood west of North Elm Street, from Park Field to Barker Road.

The project is the product of a study launched five years ago. Henderson Water and Sewer Utility identified four areas where sewer infrastructure needed to be upgraded on the north side of Henderson. Earlier this year, a sewer pump station on Myrene Drive was rebuilt to provide increased sewer capacity and alleviate sewer overflows.

The $1.3 million project is slated to start on Monday, July 27. Portions of North Elm Street from Park Field to Retting Road will be closed to through traffic during construction. Local traffic to driveways, side streets and residences will be allowed, but may be blocked for short periods during the day. Normal work hours will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Night and weekend work is not anticipated at this time.

Crews say some streets and driveways will be blocked, but they will coordinate with homeowners when that needs to be done. The project is expected to be completed by December 1.

