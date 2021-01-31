Major water main replacement project to begin Monday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says lane closures on First Ave. will start Monday. More than 7,000 feet of new pipe will be installed from West Morgan Ave. to Colonial Ave.

“First Avenue will be reduced down to at least one lane open in both directions. So it won’t be a four lane anymore the construction and line is going to happen right in the center of the street that’s the only space that’s available in the corridor to install a pipe of this size,” said Mike Labitzke with EWSU.

Residents of the immediate areas will receive updates including door tags with information on anything that may affect their water, officials said.

The overall project is currently planned to be constructed working on areas south of Diamond Ave. from February to June and areas north of Diamond Ave. from June until January.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)