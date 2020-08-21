Malco Theater open seven days a week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Malco Theater is open seven days a week again after only showing movies Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The theater closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened in June and moved to showing movies on a modified schedule in July.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: