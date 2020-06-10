Malco Theatre in Owensboro to reopen next week

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The only movie theater in Owensboro is set to reopen next week.

Monday is the slated opening date for Malco Theatre. The Owensboro location has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are plans to offer new indie film releases like The King of Staten Island and The High Note, plus classics like Jaws, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Madagascar and Indiana Jones. Additional films include recent pre-COVID releases such as Trolls: World Tour, I Still Believe and The Invisible Man. Starting July 1, Russell Crowe’s new film Unhinged opens, followed by Christopher Nolen’s Tenet on July 17. Disney’s Mulan and Paramount Pictures Spongebob: Sponge on the Run are scheduled to open July 24 and July 31, respectively.

Online advance tickets for June 15 will be available starting June 12, 2020 via Malco.com, the Malco app, Fandango and Atom Tickets.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

