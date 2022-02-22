HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) It wasn’t the rain outside, but the water inside Hancock County High School that’s lead to schools closing across the district the past two days.

“I got a text message and a phone call saying that school was going to be closed. Yesterday was because of the power outage and today, complications due to the power outage,” said Jenny Bland, who has two children attending Hancock Co. Schools.

School Superintendent Robby Asberry says it started after a sprinkler went off in the mechanical room early Sunday morning , damaging panels and breaker boxes, and flooding the gym and other parts of the high school.

“If it was any other classroom sprinkler that went off, it would have been fine. But the mechanical room, obviously, it did some major damage,” he said.

The mechanical room is also where the servers are for the school’s internet and phones. Classes at the other three schools had to be canceled due to no phone or internet. The district does not issue NTI days when school is called off. The district announced that classes will resume on Wednesday.

“They’re all pretty connected,” said Bland.

“When you don’t have phones, you don’t have internet, then obviously our safety systems, you can’t have school,” says Supt. Asberry.

School internet and phones were restored today. Asberry says the schools must be safe enough for classes to resume.

“The main thing is we’ve got to take every precaution to make sure it’s a safe environment for the students to come back. So, we are still in contact with fire marshal, we’ll make sure everything is operational before we have students back in the building,” he said.

Supt. Asberry says they have yet to make a decision on when those days will be made up.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2022)