Man accused of headbutting Conservation Officer after wreck

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – A man was arrested in Dubois County after allegedly headbutting an Indiana Conservation Officer.

Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident in Dubois that resulted in the destruction of a road sign, stop sign, and two utility poles. Authorities say the truck was underneath the second utility pole that was hit.

Police say the driver, identified as Ryan M. Singleton, 31, of Dubois, showed signs of impairment and became verbally abusive and refused to take a chemical test. They say he then headbutted a Conservation Officer in the face.

Singleton was booked into the Dubois County Jail and faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated endangerment, operating while intoxicated refusal and battery on a law enforcement official.