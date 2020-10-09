Man accused of hiding phone in bathroom pleads guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Marcos Leon, the man accused of hiding a phone in a restaurant bathroom in January, pleaded guilty to voyeurism Friday

Leon, 31, was part owner of Tres Reynas and was arrested after a woman found the phone in the soap dispenser. Tres Reynas has since closed and Leon is scheduled to be sentenced November 13.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department said in January that they believed Leon acted alone and neither the other owners nor any employees were aware this was taking place.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2020)

