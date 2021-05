EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he hit a METS bus driver Saturday morning.

Police say Lance Edward Crockett, 59, was already banned from all METS buses for 10 years. A bus driver told police he tried to get Crockett to leave the property when Crockett hit him.

Crockett was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.