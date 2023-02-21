HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man accused of killing an Evansville firefighter in 2019 appeared in court on Tuesday.

Larry Richmond Sr. is accused of shooting Robby Doerr in front of Doerr’s home on February 26, 2019. Doerr’s widow, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, also faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. According to police, Fox-Doerr admitted to deleting a call with Richmond from her phone’s history on the night of the shooting.

If found guilty, Richmond faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.