Man accused of killing Fairfield teenager pleads not guilty in first court appearance

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) The man accused of killing a Fairfield, Illinois teenager in 2014 made his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Brodey Murbarger pleaded not guilty and demanded his trial take place before the end of February. A Wayne County judge ordered him back in court November 24th.

Murbarger is accused of murdering Megan Nichols and hiding her body in a field. Her body was not found until 2017.

Earlier in October, a grand jury indicted Murbarger in connection with the death. He was arrested at his home in Evansville.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

