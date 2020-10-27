Man accused of killing Fairfield teenager pleads not guilty in first court appearance

WAYNE CO, Il (WEHT) The man accused of killing a Fairfield, Illinois teenager in 2014 made his initial court appearance Tuesday.
Brodey Murbarger pleaded not guilty and demanded his trial take place before the end of February. A Wayne County judge ordered him back in court November 24th.
Murbarger is accused of murdering Megan Nichols and hiding her body in a field. Her body was not found until 2017.
Earlier in October, a grand jury indicted Murbarger in connection with the death. He was arrested at his home in Evansville.
(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)
