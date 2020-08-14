Man accused of leading police chase appears in court

(WEHT)- Eddyville man Jacob Moore appeared in court Friday after reportedly leading police on a chase in December.

Part of the chase was caught on cell phone camera and Moore now faces several charges related to the pursuit, which began and ended in Henderson. Police say Moore was driving a stolen truck and was believed to be drunk.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

