Man accused of punching deputy to sneak saw blades into jail

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – A Richland man is facing charges after authorities say he punched a deputy and attempted to traffic saw blade pieces into the Spencer County Jail.

Around 6:44 p.m. Thursday, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a suspicious man walking around CR 900 W and Old State Road 66 in Hatfield. The arriving deputy saw a man sitting on the ground and stopped his patrol vehicle to check the welfare of the subject.

According to police, as the deputy was exiting his vehicle, the man stood up and walked toward him and hit him in the face with a closed fist. The deputy took the man to the ground and secured his hands. An off-duty deputy witnessing the encounter stopped to assist.

The man, identified as William J. Beckort, 43, was handcuffed and taken to the Spencer County Jail. While searching his body during the booking procedure, jail staff found partial pieces of saw blades he was attempting to smuggle into the jail.

Beckort faces charges of battery of a public safety official, trafficking a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.

