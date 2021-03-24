Man accused of setting his ex-wife’s house on fire found guilty on all counts

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Randall James was found guilty on five counts Wednesday in connection to two arsons from 2019. Those counts include two counts of arson, one count of stalking, and two counts of criminal mischief.

Prosecutors claimed in November of 2019 Randall James started a fire at his ex-wife’s apartment at Grandview Towers. They say he then went to his former mother-in-law’s apartment and started a fire there.

James led police on an all-day manhunt. The SWAT team was called to his home on St. Joseph Rd. He was eventually found in a wooded area in western Vanderburgh County.

James is also charged with being a habitual criminal. The jury is currently hearing testimony on that count.

