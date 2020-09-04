Man accused of shooting daughter appears in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Anthony Meriweather, the man charged in the shooting death of his 9-month-old daughter, appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Meriweather’s bond dropped from $50,000 to $5,000. Police say Meriweather initially told them his daughter, Iowa, was shot in a drive-by shooting but later changed his story, saying he found the gun and was handling it when it went off and hit his daughter in the face.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

