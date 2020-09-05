Man accused of shooting daughter released on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Anthony Meriweather, the man accused of shooting his infant daughter, has been released from jail on bond according to jail staff.
Meriweather’s bond was reduced to $5,000 Friday but placed on probation and forced to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as a condition of the bond.
Meriweather faces a neglect of a dependent resulting in death charge. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says Iowa Meriweather died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 5, 2020)
