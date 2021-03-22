Man accused of starting fires at ex-wife’s, mother-in-law’s homes due in court

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The trial has begun for a Vanderburgh County man accused of setting his ex-wife’s apartment on fire and then hiding in the woods near his house to avoid police.

Prosecutors claim in November of 2019 Randall James started a fire at his ex-wife’s apartment at Grandview Towers. They say he then went to his former mother-in-law’s apartment and started a fire there.

James led police on an all-day manhunt. The SWAT team was called to his home on St. Joseph Rd. He was eventually found in a wooded area in western Vanderburgh County.

Randall James faces several counts of arson, stalking, and criminal mischief.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)