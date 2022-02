HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – A man accused of trying to steal items from a tornado damaged home is expected to make a court appearance Friday.

Jimmy Benton, 52, of Madisonville was arrested just days after the December 10 tornado.

Authorities say he was caught after a deputy asked a homeowner if anyone was supposed to be cleaning things up. Deputies say Benton had a trailer attached to his vehicle that had appliances on it, but the homeowner told them no one was supposed to be there.