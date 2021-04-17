Man accused of stealing truck and trailer arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is in jail after police say he stole a truck and trailer.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of E Iowa Street, where a man told police he was in the process of moving and loading the trailer. He said he pulled the truck into the alley way to load a few more items and left the keys in the truck. He said the next thing he knew, someone was driving off with the truck toward Elliot Street.

According to a media report, the victim located the truck on Fares Avenue near Maryland Street and flagged down a Vanderburgh County deputy to follow the stolen truck. Police say after a lengthy and slow pursuit, the offender pulled over and was arrested.

Blake Wayne Ramsey, 28, of Evansville, was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft.

The victim was told the location of the vehicle so he could recover it.

(This story was originally published on April 17, 2021)