EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Princeton man accused of writing a threatening letter to Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was sentenced to two years probation.

According to police, David Hippensteel had written letters to Indiana public officials, including Mayor Winnecke, asking them to open an investigation into his 2016 arrest and conviction for disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement. In one of the letters, police say Hippensteel said he could smash the mayor’s head “like a watermelon.”

Hippensteel was arrested on September 9, 2021, and was later found guilty of one count of intimidation. As part of his probation, Hippensteel will also undergo a mental health evaluation, and will be required to complete any program that is recommended.