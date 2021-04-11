Man accused of threatening woman’s life over 2 mopeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police have arrested a man they say threatened a woman’s life over two mopeds.

Police were called to the 700 block of Cherry Street around 9:13 p.m. Saturday for a stolen vehicle in progress. The victim told police that Cory Quesinberry, 32, of Evansville, confined her to her apartment, pistol whipped her and demanded she sign over two mopeds to him or he would kill her.

She told police Quesinberry was somehow in her apartment when she woke up that morning and doesn’t know how he got in. She said he became upset when she asked him to leave and started damaging property in her apartment and demanding narcotics.

Court documents show this is when Quesinberry confined the victim to the room and smashed her cell phone on the ground. He then struck her in the head with a handgun and threatened to kill her if she did not sign over her mopeds.

The victim told police she was so scared that she signed them over for $100 on a generic piece of notebook paper. She also said he stole her cell phone and a camouflage backpack containing a tablet and multiple other electronic devices.

Police found Quesinberry at the Marathon gas station on SE 8th Street with the two mopeds. Police say he gave consent to check his backpack, and they found a black airsoft gun, the victim’s camouflage backpack, and the notebook paper signing over the mopeds.

Police say while being interviewed at EPD headquarters Quesinberry kicked a hole in the wall in the interview room.

He faces several charges, including battery, robbery, and auto theft.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)