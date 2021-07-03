Man airlifted to hospital after crash in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say a North Carolina man was airlifted to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Troopers say the crash happened on I-64 westbound near the 7 mile marker around 9 p.m.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said the man either swerved to avoid hitting a deer or lost control of the his vehicle after hitting the deer, causing him to end up in a wooded area.

Troopers said the man was ejected from his vehicle because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Authorities said the man had non-life-threatening.