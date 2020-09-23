Man arrested after alleged break-in at former North High School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man has been arrested for breaking in to the Academy of Innovative Studies on Diamond Ave.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the former North High School.

Officers say they found a broken window and witnessed a person walking inside.

EPD found Jacob Marshall, 27, inside the facility.

According to the incident report, Marshall says he was inside searching for his phone so he could leave for Texas.

Marshall was charged with burglary and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

