Man arrested after alleged shoplifting incident

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Jasper Police Department says Kenneth Phillips was arrested after allegedly stealing over $740 in merchandise from a Walmart on the 4000 block of Newton St.
Officers responded to a shoplifting report shortly before 7:00 Saturday evening before finding a man, later identified as Phillips, matching a description given by Walmart. Phillips has been charged with theft, theft with a prior conviction, and driving while suspended.
(This story was originally published on August 2, 2020)
