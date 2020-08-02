Man arrested after alleged shoplifting incident

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Jasper Police Department says Kenneth Phillips was arrested after allegedly stealing over $740 in merchandise from a Walmart on the 4000 block of Newton St.

Officers responded to a shoplifting report shortly before 7:00 Saturday evening before finding a man, later identified as Phillips, matching a description given by Walmart. Phillips has been charged with theft, theft with a prior conviction, and driving while suspended.

(This story was originally published on August 2, 2020)

