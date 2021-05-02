Man arrested after allegedly driving drunk through a cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing several charges after deputies say he was driving drunk through a cemetery and damaged at least four tombstones.

Deputies were sent to Saint Joseph Cemetery after a witness called authorities. A deputy says he saw four damaged tombstones.

Daniel Ray Schroeder, 60, was later found in a truck that was parked halfway in the grass and halfway in the road at Golfmoor Park. Deputies say results of a breath test were nearly three times the legal limit. Synthetic drugs were also found during an inventory of his truck.

Schroeder is charged with possession, leaving the scene of a crash, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.