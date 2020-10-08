Man arrested after allegedly throwing narcotics out of car window during pursuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police say Russell Mooney, 47, was arrested after leading police on a pursuit and throwing narcotics packaged for dealing and paraphernalia out a car window.

Police reportedly pulled Mooney over after he didn’t stop at a stop sign, adding he took off after giving police his ID. Mooney was eventually stopped but not before reportedly throwing narcotics packaged for dealing and paraphernalia out the window.

Mooney faces several charges, including resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)