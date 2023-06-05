HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Nortonville man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a peace officer after Madisonville Police say he threw a snake at a woman and attempted to spit in an arresting officer’s face.

According to a citation from Madisonville police, officers were called to a scene of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Mae Von Drive just after 7 a.m. on June 3. A caller told police that Tyrone Purce, 52, and a woman were having a verbal altercation. Police say they found Purce walking in the middle of the street using profanity and holding a dead snake in his right hand.

Police say they attempted to calm down Purce, but he continued to scream and use profanity. Purce allegedly threw the dead snake at a woman and police placed him under arrest for his behavior, causing a scene after officer’s advised him to stop. While at the detention center, the arresting officer said Purce tried to spit in his face while he was getting him out of the vehicle, but that the spit did not hit him.

Purce was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.