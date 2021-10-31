Man arrested after crash shuts down both sides of Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man was arrested after a Saturday night crash closed both sides of the Lloyd Expressway.

Police were sent to the 2900 block of the Lloyd Expressway just after 10:30 p.m.

Police said a black Chevy Silverado truck was blocking eastbound lanes. The truck was in two pieces with the cab separated from the bed of the truck.

Police said this was the only vehicle involved in the wreck.

According to a police report, there were beer cans strewn across the road.

Kalen Fuchs, 22, was arrested.

Police said Fuchs admitted to drinking a few beers before driving.

Officers said Fuchs only had a small cut on his hand from the wreck.

He has been released from jail.