Man arrested after firing several shots during argument

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT) A Daviess County man was arrested after he told authorities he fired several rounds from a shotgun, but says he never meant to hurt anybody. Tony Fincher, 45, of Owensboro, is charged with assault, 2nd degree.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Fincher told them he was at home on HWY-81 in Calhoun Monday morning at 4:00 when the victim came over and they got into an argument. Fincher said he went inside, got a shotgun, came back out, and fired multiple shots in the vicinity of the victim. He told authorities he wasn’t trying to harm anyone.

The victim was treated for minor wounds to the back. Fincher was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

A mug shot of Fincher was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

