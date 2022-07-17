EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he caused a crash Saturday afternoon that left one person hospitalized.

The Evansville Police Department arrested 29-year-old Dylan C. Anderson at the scene of the crash in the area of Bellemeade and Evans Avenue.

Around 3:55 Saturday afternoon, dispatch reported that several calls came in saying a speeding truck crashed into a white car. When officers arrived, they say they found both vehicles with heavy damage.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck was Dylan Anderson, and that he had a suspended license. According to a police document, Anderson could not give officers proof of insurance and had a previous conviction of driving with no insurance.

Police say Anderson told them he was speeding at least 75 mph on Evans Avenue before the crash. A witness told police they saw Anderson speeding and run through a stop sign at Bellemeade Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital for their injuries. According to an affidavit, Anderson was arrested and facing charges of: