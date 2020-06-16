Man arrested after hours long stand-off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) After barricading himself inside a home for a few hours, officers were able to negotiate an Evansville man’s surrender.

Evansville Police say on Monday around 3 p.m., a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg. The man said he had been shot by Joshua Dale Williams, 43, during an argument.

Detectives were able to determine Williams was at his home on East Missouri between N Governor Street and N Heidelbach. EPD says Williams remained barricaded in his house for a few hours before negotiators were able to effectively negotiate his surrender.

Williams was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday. He is charged with battery committed with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

