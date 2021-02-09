Man arrested after leading police on chase from Beaver Dam to Grayson Co.

BEAVER DAM, Ky (WEHT) — A Louisville man is facing charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that started in Ohio County on Monday.

Kentucky State Police say they received a reckless driving complaint just after 7 p.m. The caller said a red car was ramming another vehicle in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

Police in Beaver Dam had located the suspect’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop, but the driver drove off from the traffic stop nearly hitting one of the officers.

A KSP Trooper saw the suspect’s vehicle on U.S. 231 and KY 369 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over and led police on a high-speed pursuit eastbound on the West KY Parkway. Police say speeds reached more than 100 mph.

According to police records, the chase led into Grayson County where the suspect crossed the median and drove eastbound into the westbound emergency lane. His car then ran out of gas, and he attempted to escape on foot. Troopers quickly caught the suspect and arrested him without further incident.

The driver, identified as Rex L. White of Louisville was taken to the Grayson County Detention Center, where he is charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and evading police.

