Man arrested after police chase, crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says Atoka Toregano was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement, driving while license suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident after reportedly leading a police chase Tuesday.

Officers say Toregano was driving 30 miles per hour through a 20 mile per hour school zone with children present around 2:30 Monday when officers tried to pull the car over. Instead, Toregano reportedly sped up and ignored traffic signals at the intersection of Fares Ave. and Diamond Ave.

Later, Toregano reportedly crashed head-on into a pick-up truck at the curve on Columbia Ave. and tried to flee on foot towards US 41 before being found behind a house on the 1200 block of E. Louisiana Ave. Toregano reportedly told police he fled because he is on parole for an armed robbery.

Despite saying they smelled marijuana from the vehicle, officers were reportedly unable to find any in the car.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

