Man arrested after reported police chase

(WEHT)- The Kentucky State Police says Esmaiel Shaikhood led police on a chase through several western Kentucky counties Monday night.

A trooper reportedly spotted a white pickup truck on Kentucky 70 with an incorrect registration plate but Shaikhood reportedly sped off as the trooper tried to pull him over.

Police were able to stop the truck in Greenville but Shaikhood reportedly got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. Shaikhood has since been charged with several offenses, including fleeing the scene and reckless driving.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)

