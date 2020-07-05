Man arrested after reportedly driving 105 MPH

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office announced 19-year-old Damian Warfel was arrested after reportedly driving 105 miles per hour on US 41 near Toyota Saturday evening.

Warfel was taken into custody, transported to the Gibson County Jail, and charged with reckless driving before posting bail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories