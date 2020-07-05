Man arrested after reportedly driving 105 MPH

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office announced 19-year-old Damian Warfel was arrested after reportedly driving 105 miles per hour on US 41 near Toyota Saturday evening.

Warfel was taken into custody, transported to the Gibson County Jail, and charged with reckless driving before posting bail.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

LATEST NEWS