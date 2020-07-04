Man arrested after reportedly threatening to burn Posey County buildings

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – 28-year-old Nickolas Stewart was arrested after reportedly threatening to burn down Posey County buildings, including the Posey County Superior Courthouse, the Posey County Circuit Courthouse, the United States Post Office, and the Posey County Jail.

After being arrested Thursday morning, Stewart reportedly admitted to making the threats in a Facebook video posted on his personal page. Stewart faces a felony charge of intimidation and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS