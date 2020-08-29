Man arrested after swinging nunchucks

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- The Jasper Police Department says Baron McCann, 25, was arrested after they received a report of a suspicious man walking west on 15th Street from Vine Street swinging nunchucks.

McCann was reportedly found on the 1400 block of Newton St. and police found McCann had an active warrant for failure to appear in court. Police also reportedly found a small baggie with a substance that reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. McCann was transported to the Dubois County Security Center, where his warrant was served and was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

