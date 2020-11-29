Man arrested after wrecking carjacked van

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) An Indianapolis man is in jail after an early morning carjacking Sunday. Just after 5 a.m. police responded to the carjacking in progress in the 2300 block of Sunburst Blvd.

The victim reported that she had just gotten into her van when a man she didn’t know approached her. She said he pointed a gun at her and told her he would shoot her if she did not get out of the van and “take off running straight.”

Officers arriving in the area found the van pulling into the convenience store at Riverside and Boeke, where they attempted to perform a felony car stop. The driver accelerated out of the parking lot and led officers on a pursuit for several blocks before crashing at a dead end section of Margybeth Ave. The driver then took off on foot.

After establishing a parameter, officers found the suspect at the baseball fields near Vann and Pollack Avenues, just a couple of blocks away from the crash site. Police say he had wet shoes and weeds in his hair when he was apprehended. The victim was brought to the scene to positively identify him as the man who carjacked her.

Detectives identified the man as 18-year-old Jai Harris after he had given them a false name and birthday. Harris claimed to live in Henderson, but gave an Indianapolis address in a previous encounter.

In a recorded interview, Harris admitted to stealing the van but claimed he was going to bring it back, saying people in the neighborhood “know how I work.” He also admitted to have a gun, but stated it was a pellet gun that shot “metal bullets” and denied pointing it at the victim.

Harris told police he threw the gun out the window when he was being chased. A stolen .45cal with a loaded magazine was found in a driveway along the path of pursuit.

Harris was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on an outstanding robbery warrant as well as numerous additional charges, including theft of a firearm, possessing a firearm without a license, auto theft, resisting arrest, and false reporting.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)

